The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Steven Pitcaithly, of Alexandra Street, appeared before Sheriff Keith O’Mahony at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Pitcaithly, 57, admitted on March 7 this year at Kirkcaldy Police Station, St Brycedale Avenue, he failed to provide a specimen of urine without a reasonable excuse.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The accused was seen driving his car in a car park by witnesses who noticed that his driving was erratic.

"They saw him pick up a one litre bottle of vodka from a bag on the passenger side of the car. When he got out he appeared to be unsteady on his feet and police were contacted.

"When the police attended they noted that he smelled strongly of alcohol and that his speech was slurred. The accused said the only alcohol he had drunk was consumed from the bottle of vodka.”

The Depute said Pitcaithly was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station and given cups of water and asked to provide a urine sample, but his reply was: “I can’t pee.”

Pitcaithly’s defence lawyer told the court her client had an alcohol addiction and that he was very regretful about the incident. She said that he had been receiving help from addiction services and that he was in a position to pay a financial penalty.

Sheriff O’Mahony disqualified him from driving for a year and fined him £400.

