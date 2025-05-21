Kirkcaldy man jailed for repeated rape of young girl

An abuse survivor has told of the life-changing consequences for her as the man who preyed on her was jailed on Wednesday.

The teenager recalled her ordeal in an impact statement described as "very articulate" by a judge.

Thomas Hatton, 33, was locked up for 10 years at the High Court in Glasgow having earlier been convicted of the abuse.

The four charges – which spanned between 2017 and 2021 – included the repeated rape of the girl.

Hatton was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

The crimes occurred at different addresses in Fife including in Glenrothes.

Sentencing, Lady Drummond told Hatton: "I have read her victim impact statement - I can only describe it as very articulate. She says that your abuse changed her life in ways that she never thought possible.

"She is unable to trust others, describing the fear and sadness as overwhelming. She has been profoundly affected by your abuse over a sustained period."

The judge added the predator continued to deny what happened and "took no responsibility for it".

Hatton, of Kirkcaldy, will also be supervised for a further three years on his release. He was further put on the sex offenders list and banned from going near the victim. These were both set for an indefinite period.