Kirkcaldy man made threats and struggled violently with police officers
A Kirkcaldy man who made threats and struggled violently with police officers is due to be sentenced next month.
Friday, 21st May 2021, 4:30 pm
Richard McKee, of Smeaton Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.
McKee, 35, admitted on March 13, 2021 at an address in Rimbleton Avenue, Glenrothes he struggled violently with two police officers.
He also admitted on the same date, same place, he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and threatened violence towards police officers. He committed both offences while on bail.
Sentence was deferred until June 17.