Kirkcaldy man made threats and struggled violently with police officers

Richard McKee, of Smeaton Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McKee, 35, admitted on March 13, 2021 at an address in Rimbleton Avenue, Glenrothes he struggled violently with two police officers.

He also admitted on the same date, same place, he shouted, swore, acted aggressively and threatened violence towards police officers. He committed both offences while on bail.

Sentence was deferred until June 17.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.