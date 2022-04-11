Kirkcaldy man made threats of violence while holding garden fork
A Kirkcaldy man who made threats of violence while holding a garden fork has been admonished by a sheriff.
By A Court Reporter
Monday, 11th April 2022, 11:22 am
Neil Proctor, of Earn Road, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.
Proctor, 44, previously admitted that on June 21, 2020 at an address in Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy he acted aggressively and made threats of violence while holding a garden fork.
The court heard Proctor was currently serving a 26-month jail sentence for another offence and as a result Sheriff Williamson opted to admonish him.