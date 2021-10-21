Kirkcaldy man punched a door, shouted, swore and made threats towards his pregnant partner

A Kirkcaldy man who punched a door, shouted, swore and made threats towards his partner who was pregnant has had his sentence deferred for six months.

By A Court Reporter
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 4:05 pm

Paul Mackenzie, of Mill Street, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mackenzie, 20, previously admitted on December 7, 2020 at an address in Percival Street, Kirkcaldy he punched a door, shouted, swore, uttered threats towards his partner who was pregnant, threw a remote control which struck and damaged his mobile phone.

His sentence was deferred until April 21, 2022.

