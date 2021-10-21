Paul Mackenzie, of Mill Street, had his case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mackenzie, 20, previously admitted on December 7, 2020 at an address in Percival Street, Kirkcaldy he punched a door, shouted, swore, uttered threats towards his partner who was pregnant, threw a remote control which struck and damaged his mobile phone.

His sentence was deferred until April 21, 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.