Kirkcaldy man repeatedly loitered outside woman's home, stared through her windows and tried to enter property
A Kirkcaldy man who repeatedly loitered outside a woman’s home, stared through her windows and tried to enter property has had his sentence deferred until March 28.
By A Court Reporter
Friday, 18th March 2022, 12:31 pm
Jordan Rae, of Chestnut Avenue, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Rae, 26, admitted that between November 30 and December 14, 2021 at an address in Saladin Street, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly loitered outside a woman’s home address, stared through the windows, tried the handle of the front door, contacted her by social media and made an abusive comment, while on bail.