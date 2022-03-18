Kirkcaldy man repeatedly loitered outside woman's home, stared through her windows and tried to enter property

Jordan Rae, of Chestnut Avenue, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Rae, 26, admitted that between November 30 and December 14, 2021 at an address in Saladin Street, Kirkcaldy he repeatedly loitered outside a woman’s home address, stared through the windows, tried the handle of the front door, contacted her by social media and made an abusive comment, while on bail.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

