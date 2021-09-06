Paul Lawlor, of Links Street, appeared before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Lawlor, 52, admitted on various occasions between August 17 and August 18, 2021 at Links Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear and alarm by shouting and swearing.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said on August 17 witnesses were in their garden when the accused began to shout and swear at them.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“He shouted at one witness and the accused then returned to his property. On August 18 the accused was again heard shouting at a witness. Police were contacted about the incident and the accused was cautioned and charged.”

Lawlor’s defence lawyer said his client moved into the property in Links Street six years ago.

He said his client does not get on with his neighbours and claimed they have blocked his drains and hidden his bins on occasion:

“He does not go looking for conflict and he has been looking for alternative housing accommodation although this had been put on hold due to the pandemic.”

He added that his client had not been in any trouble for some time before this incident.

Sheriff McKay deferred sentence until November 29 for Lawlor to be of good behaviour.

Lawlor was granted bail on the special condition that he does not approach or contact his neighbours or attend at their address.

