Peter Yassen, of Pratt Street, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Yassen, 43, admitted on February 11, 2022 at an address in Kellie Court, Glenrothes he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting and swearing towards his former partner and making derogatory remarks.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “The complainer had previously been in a relationship with the accused for four years. On the day in question the complainer received a call from the accused asking if he could attend to talk about reconciling and she agreed.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"There were no issues when he arrived but at around 3.00pm the accused became aggressive in relation to something the complainer had posted on social media. He shouted and swore at her and this continued for some time. He was overheard calling her names.

"The complainer was concerned that this could escalate so she ran from the property. She went out a communal door and she was met by a witness who lived downstairs who saw her in a distressed state.

"They heard a male voice shouting and swearing. The witness stayed with her until she calmed down. The witness and the complainer returned to the property to get some clothes and they left together. There were no further issues.”

The Depute continued: “The complainer contacted police and later that afternoon the accused was placed under arrest and conveyed to Kirkcaldy Police Station. At 5.00pm, he was formally charged and in reply he said: “I never said anything like that.”

Yassen’s defence lawyer told the court the couple want to reconcile and said the offence spoke for itself.

He said his client knows he should not have reacted in the way he did.

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced Yassen to a two-year community payback order and ordered him to take part in the Caledonian Mens’ Programme as part of the order. He was placed on bail but with the condition he stays away from the complainer’s address.