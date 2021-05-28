Kirkcaldy man shouted, swore and made racially offensive remarks at two town petrol stations
A Kirkcaldy man who shouted, swore and made racially offensive remarks at two town petrol stations has had his sentence deferred until June 9.
Jonathan Watling, of Westwood Avenue, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Thornton.
Watling, 35, admitted on December 4, 2020 at BP Garage in St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he shouted, swore and made racially offensive remarks while on bail.
He further admitted on the same date at Malthurst Ltd, Wemyssfield Service Station in Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy he stole a coffee while on bail.
He also admitted on the same date at Malthurst Ltd, Wemyssfield Service Station, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner that he shouted, swore, made threats and racially offensive remarks contrary to the Criminal Justice and Licensing (Scotland) Act 2010.
Sheriff Thornton deferred sentence until June 9 for the case to call with other matters.