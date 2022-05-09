Kirkcaldy man spent uncle's money on cocaine and dealt the drug in front of police

Filip Hibner, Valley Gardens South, appeared before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Hibner, 25, admitted on April 24, 2021 at Kinghorn Road, Kirkcaldy he was concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the weight of the drugs was 13g with an estimated street value of £1040.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said: “On April 24 at around 5.00pm police on uniformed patrol observed a black Audi blocking the single carriageway with the hazard lights on.

“This was causing traffic to build up.

“Police pulled up alongside to check on the welfare of the occupants. There were two males within the car and both exited the vehicle to talk with police.

“The accused had been the driver and was seen passing an item to the passenger and in return, the passenger passed the accused cash.

“This led officers to conduct a search of the car.”

The officers found a large bag and some smaller bags of white powder, along with £500 in cash and a mobile phone.

Hibner’s defence lawyer said her client had received £2000 from his uncle and had used it to buy drugs.

She said in the lead up to the offence he had been suffering with a low mood and had started taking drugs to alleviate his symptoms.

She said: “When he got the money from his uncle his intention was to buy a huge stock of cocaine to fund his new habit.

"He sold the cocaine to a friend who was going to a party. Before the friend got out of the car he sold him cocaine.”

His lawyer said he had experienced a rush of adrenaline which had made him feel better for a short time but said it was her client’s position this was a one-off incident and that he recognised it was a bad choice.