Frazer Nicoll, of Lomond Gardens, had his case call before Sheriff Alison McKay at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nicoll, 25, admitted on August 28, 2020 at Melrose Crescent in Kirkcaldy, he stole a bicycle. He committed the offence while on bail.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused stole the bike from the address and was seen cycling away from the scene on CCTV. Police were contacted and the accused was traced.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Nicoll’s defence lawyer said his client had been visiting a friend when he had taken the bike. He said: “He had been visiting a friend in Melrose Crescent. He took the bike and cycled to his girlfriend’s house.

"He is in a position to pay a fine.”

Sheriff McKay ordered Nicoll to pay a £400 fine and also to pay £350 in compensation.

