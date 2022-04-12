Damien Martin, of Dallas Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Martin, 22, admitted on April 2, 2021 at the Co-op store, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy, he stole groceries.

He admitted on May 8, 2021 at Nisa local shop, Overton Road, Kirkcaldy he stole washing tablets. On May 17, 2021 at Rejects department store, St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy he stole knives. All the offences were committed on bail.

Martin admitted on August 10, 2021 at Sainsbury’s, Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole alcohol while on bail.

Martin further admitted on June 2, 2021 at the Co-operative Group, Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy he stole toilet rolls. On June 7, 2021 he admitted stealing toilet rolls from the Co-operative Group in Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy. He committed the offences on bail.

He also admitted breaching his bail by entering the Co-op store in Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy between June 7 and June 18, 2021 when he was prohibited from doing so.

He further admitted on June 8, 2021 stealing a quantity of love fragrance products from B&M Bargains, High Street, Kirkcaldy, while on bail.

He also admitted breaching bail on August 19, 2021 and September 17, 2021 when he was found to be outwith his address between 7.00pm and 7.00am.

The court heard the offences Martin had committed were linked to a drug habit, but that he has been engaging with addiction services and is now on a methadone prescription.