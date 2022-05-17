Jordan Cowan, of Invertiel Terrace, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Cowan, 21, admitted on December 29, 2020 at an address in Whyterose Terrace, Methil he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm in that he repeatedly shouted, swore and acted in an aggressive manner towards a social worker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on March 4, 2022 at his home address he acted aggressively towards his partner by shouting, swearing, making an offensive comment towards her, kicking household items and slamming a door. He committed the offence on bail.

He also admitted breaching bail by sending electronic messages, commenting on her social media posts and sending online messages to his former partner on July 15, 2021 at an address in Tern Court, Glenrothes and elsewhere, when he was prohibited from approaching or contacting her.

He also admitted on February 25, 2022 at an address in The Maltings, Auchtertool, he repeatedly shouted and swore, poured liquid from a bottle onto a sofa, punched a television, repeatedly kicked doors and rang a doorbell.

Sheriff Anderson told Cowan that an alternative to custody was available and placed him on a community payback order with supervision for two years including a requirement for him to take part in the Men’s Caledonian Programme.