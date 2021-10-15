Kirkcaldy man threatened violence during bus journey
A Kirkcaldy man who admitted shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and striking a perspex screen on a town bus has been sentenced to a 12-month Community Payback Order and 135 hours of unpaid work.
Brandon Robertson, of Hazel Avenue, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Robertson, 21, admitted on June 5, 2020 at Wilson Avenue in Kirkcaldy and in the course of a journey on a bus there to Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy and at Hendry Road, he repeatedly shouted, swore, struck a perspex screen, made offensive remarks and threats of violence.
He further admitted on the same date in Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy he resisted, obstructed and hindered a police constable in the execution of his duty and struggled with him contrary to the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.
Sheriff Williamson placed him on a Community Payback Order for 12 months and sentenced him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.