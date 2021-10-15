Brandon Robertson, of Hazel Avenue, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Robertson, 21, admitted on June 5, 2020 at Wilson Avenue in Kirkcaldy and in the course of a journey on a bus there to Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy and at Hendry Road, he repeatedly shouted, swore, struck a perspex screen, made offensive remarks and threats of violence.

He further admitted on the same date in Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy he resisted, obstructed and hindered a police constable in the execution of his duty and struggled with him contrary to the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Williamson placed him on a Community Payback Order for 12 months and sentenced him to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.