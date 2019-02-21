Kirkcaldy murder: Man arrested over Kevin Byrne killing

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kevin Byrne.

The 45-year-old was found dead within his home in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, February 5.

Inquiries, which are being led by the Police Scotland Major Investigation Team, are continuing.

It follows extensive investigations which included revisiting the area at the weekend and conducting enquiries.

