Kirkcaldy murder: Man faces court over Kevin Byrne killing

Police have confirmed that a 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Kevin Byrne.
A man has been charged following the murder of 45-year-old Kevin Byrne at his home in Alison Street, Kirkcaldy on Tuesday, February 5.
It follows an arrest which was announced yesterday.
The 30-year-old is scheduled to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.
