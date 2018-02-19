Kirkcaldy murderer killed in jail

A convicted murderer from Kirkcaldy has been killed in jail.

Michael Mowat (46), died in hospital after being stabbed in the neck by a fellow inmate at Glenochil prison near Alloa on Saturday.

Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested and will appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Mowat was jailed for life in 2001 after being convicted of battering Bruce Connolly to death at a flat in the town’s Alexandra Street, to steal drugs from him.

The heroin addict, from Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy, beat his victim at least ten times on the head with a hammer or similar instrument in the 1999 killing.

In evidence a court heard that Connolly had been found dead by his girlfriend. He was lying on a mattress in his flat and had been there for at least two days.

In a statement Police Scotland confirmed that a 33-year-old man had been arrested following the murder of a prisoner at HMP Glenochil.

They said officers were called to the prison at around 12.50pm on Saturday.

“A 46-year-old prisoner was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he later sadly died,” they said.

“The man is due before Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday February 19.”