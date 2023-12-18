Kirkcaldy: police close investigation into report of sexual assault on man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Part of the town’s war memorial Gardens were cordoned off on Thursday evening and into Friday as investigations got underway. An area from close to the entrance to the town’s train station, along a wall adjacent to flats at the former Forth House was taped off with a police van and car stationed at either end.
In an update today, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following reports that a man had been sexually assaulted at the Memorial Gardens near to the train station in Kirkcaldy around 8:00pm on Thursday, December 15, enquiries were carried out and no crime was established. The matter is now closed.”