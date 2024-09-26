Kirkcaldy: police make arrest in probe into alleged sexual assault in town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

It comes after an incident in the East March Street area of the Lang Toun on Thursday.

Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection, and inquiries were on-going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating a sexual assault in the East March Street area of Kirkcaldy on Thursday. 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

No further details have been given.