Kirkcaldy: police make arrest in probe into alleged sexual assault in town

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 26th Sep 2024, 18:21 BST
Police have made an arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

It comes after an incident in the East March Street area of the Lang Toun on Thursday.

Police said a 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection, and inquiries were on-going.

No further details have been given.