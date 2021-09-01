Kirkcaldy Promenade Incident: Police tape off Fife shore front after body discovered in water

Police have announced that a body has been discovered in the water at Kirkcaldy Esplanade and are treating the death as ‘unexplained’.

By Hannah Brown
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:09 am
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 9:30 am
Police tape off part of Kirkcaldy Promenade on Wednesday morning as they deal with ongoing incident (Photo: Scott Mccartney).

Police taped off part of the walkway this morning as they deal with the ongoing incident.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.

Both Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland vehicles and officers were spotted on the shore front before 9am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have taped off the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body within the water. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.”

It is understood the ambulance service has now left the scene.

Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.