Kirkcaldy Promenade Incident: Police tape off Fife shore front after body discovered in water
Police have announced that a body has been discovered in the water at Kirkcaldy Esplanade and are treating the death as ‘unexplained’.
Police taped off part of the walkway this morning as they deal with the ongoing incident.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.
Both Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland vehicles and officers were spotted on the shore front before 9am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance in the Esplanade area of Kirkcaldy following the discovery of a body within the water. The death is currently being treated as unexplained and emergency services remain at the scene.”
It is understood the ambulance service has now left the scene.
Police Scotland and SAS have been contacted for comment.