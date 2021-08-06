Kirkcaldy pub raid: Police caution three people at Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar
Three people have been cautioned after a police raid on a Fife pub.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:26 pm
Photos, courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations, show a number of police officers and vehicles parked near the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, behind the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar.
Police Scotland have confirmed they are issuing a warrant at the premises.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers executed a warrant a licensed premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 6 August, 2021.
"A 52-year-old man and a 27-year old man, along with a 22-year-old woman were cautioned and enquiries are continuing.”