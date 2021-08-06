Kirkcaldy pub raid: Police caution three people at Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar

Three people have been cautioned after a police raid on a Fife pub.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:27 pm
Police have been delivering a warrant to the premises on Kirkcaldy High Street. Picture: Fife Jammer Locations

Photos, courtesy of Fife Jammer Locations, show a number of police officers and vehicles parked near the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street, behind the Independent Gin and Cocktail Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police Scotland have confirmed they are issuing a warrant at the premises.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said : “Officers executed a warrant a licensed premises on High Street, Kirkcaldy on Friday, 6 August, 2021.

"A 52-year-old man and a 27-year old man, along with a 22-year-old woman were cautioned and enquiries are continuing.”