Kirkcaldy rapist jailed for attacks on women

A Kirkcaldy rapist who carried out sex attacks on two women after they had been drinking has been jailed for five years.

Lee Rosie (37) struck seven years apart at houses in Fife where he indecently assaulted his first victim before going on to rape a second woman.

At the High Court in Edinburgh Judge Robert Weir QC told Rosie: “The offences of which you have been convicted are plainly very serious.”

He added: “In all the circumstances a custodial sentence is inevitable.”

Rosie, also known as Leigh Rosie, was placed on the sex offenders’ register for an indefinite period.

Rosie was earlier found guilty of indecently assaulting his first victim, aged 30, at a house in Kelty, on an occasion between August and November 2010 when she was asleep and under the influence of alcohol.

He was also convicted of assaulting and raping the second woman, who was aged 27, at an address at a village near Dunfermline on August 12 in 2017. She was also asleep, under the influence of alcohol, and unable to give or withhold consent.

Rosie, formerly of Junction Road, Kirkcaldy, had denied the offences during his earlier trial.

Defence counsel Drew McKenzie said that in each case there was no injury and it appeared the incidents were relatively brief.

He told the court that although Rosie has previous convictions he has not previously served a jail sentence.