A road in Kirkcaldy has been closed this afternoon due to an ongoing police incident.

Traffic has been stopped from entering Fair Isle Road after it was shut just after 4pm.

Police arrived at the scene just after 4pm this afternoon. Pic: Scott McCartney.

There is a high police presence at flats in the street along with other emergency service vehicles.

More details to follow.