Kirkcaldy serial shoplifter’s £5000 theft of goods from stores across Fife
Alistair Brown’s shoplifting included targeting Boots in Dunfermline on three successive days, stealing goods with a total value of around £2500.
Brown, 38, of Cumbrae Terrace, appeared by video-link from prison at Dunfermline Sheriff Court having admitted a catalogue of shoplifting offences.
On April 23 at Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, he stole groceries worth £150. On May 3 at Asda, Falkirk, he stole groceries worth £420. On August 12 at the Shell filling station, Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy, he stole £19.82-worth of fuel. On August 30 at Next, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole clothing worth £200. On September 4 at Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, he stole items worth £57.28. On September 5 at JD Sports, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline, he stole clothing worth £300. On September 6 at the Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly, he stole cleaning products worth £122.80, and at Sports Direct, High Street, Dunfermline, he stole clothing valued at £300-400.
On September 7 at the New Tannery Garage, Falkirk, he stole £58.20-worth of fuel. On September 21 at Gleaner Gas Centre, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, he stole £58.40-worth of fuel. On October 1 at Tesco, Rosyth, he stole groceries and cosmetics products worth £70. On October 3 at the Co-op, Lochgelly, he stole cleaning products worth £75. The same day at Aldi, Dunfermline, he stole alcohol valued at £65.25.
On October 4 at B&M, Flemington Road, Glenrothes, he stole toys worth £160. On October 5 at B&M, High Street, Cowdenbeath, he stole toys worth £75.96. On October 10 at Iceland, Kirkcaldy Esplanade, he stole soft drinks worth £27. On October 15 at Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline, stole cosmetics valued at between £500 and £700. On October 16 at the same shop, he stole cosmetics valued at between £700 and £800. On October 18 again at Boots he stole cosmetics valued at £1000.
Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said Brown was “significantly out of control with a cocaine habit” at the time of the offences. He added, “Until 2018 he hadn’t been in trouble.”
Sheriff Garry Sutherland imposed a structured deferred sentence until March 6 and warned Brown he would have to pay back compensation to the victims of his crimes.