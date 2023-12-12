Kirkcaldy serial shoplifter’s £5000 theft of goods from stores across Fife

A serial shoplifter from Kirkcaldy stole almost £5000 of goods from stores across Fife and further afield during a six-month thieving spree.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alistair Brown’s shoplifting included targeting Boots in Dunfermline on three successive days, stealing goods with a total value of around £2500.

Brown, 38, of Cumbrae Terrace, appeared by video-link from prison at Dunfermline Sheriff Court having admitted a catalogue of shoplifting offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 23 at Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, he stole groceries worth £150. On May 3 at Asda, Falkirk, he stole groceries worth £420. On August 12 at the Shell filling station, Hendry Road, Kirkcaldy, he stole £19.82-worth of fuel. On August 30 at Next, Fife Retail Park, Kirkcaldy he stole clothing worth £200. On September 4 at Tesco, Queensferry Road, Rosyth, he stole items worth £57.28. On September 5 at JD Sports, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline, he stole clothing worth £300. On September 6 at the Co-op, Bank Street, Lochgelly, he stole cleaning products worth £122.80, and at Sports Direct, High Street, Dunfermline, he stole clothing valued at £300-400.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court (Pic: Submitted)

On September 7 at the New Tannery Garage, Falkirk, he stole £58.20-worth of fuel. On September 21 at Gleaner Gas Centre, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, he stole £58.40-worth of fuel. On October 1 at Tesco, Rosyth, he stole groceries and cosmetics products worth £70. On October 3 at the Co-op, Lochgelly, he stole cleaning products worth £75. The same day at Aldi, Dunfermline, he stole alcohol valued at £65.25.

On October 4 at B&M, Flemington Road, Glenrothes, he stole toys worth £160. On October 5 at B&M, High Street, Cowdenbeath, he stole toys worth £75.96. On October 10 at Iceland, Kirkcaldy Esplanade, he stole soft drinks worth £27. On October 15 at Boots, Kingsgate, Dunfermline, stole cosmetics valued at between £500 and £700. On October 16 at the same shop, he stole cosmetics valued at between £700 and £800. On October 18 again at Boots he stole cosmetics valued at £1000.

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said Brown was “significantly out of control with a cocaine habit” at the time of the offences. He added, “Until 2018 he hadn’t been in trouble.”