Kirkcaldy stabbing: flats cordoned off after man, 28, stabbed

Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Kirkcaldy.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:31 BST

A block of flats remained cordoned off this morning after the incident on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Orkney Place in the town around 9:00pm. A 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A nearby car wash business in St Clair Street was also cordoned off last night as investigations got underway.

Police have launched an investigationPolice have launched an investigation
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Sunday, we were called to reports of a serious assault in the Orkney Place area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with information should call contact 101 quoting incident number 3627 of April 30.