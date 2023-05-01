Kirkcaldy stabbing: flats cordoned off after man, 28, stabbed
Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed in Kirkcaldy.
A block of flats remained cordoned off this morning after the incident on Sunday evening.
Officers were called to Orkney Place in the town around 9:00pm. A 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
A nearby car wash business in St Clair Street was also cordoned off last night as investigations got underway.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Sunday, we were called to reports of a serious assault in the Orkney Place area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.
“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Anyone with information should call contact 101 quoting incident number 3627 of April 30.