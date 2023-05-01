Kirkcaldy stabbing: flats cordoned off after man, 28, stabbed

A block of flats remained cordoned off this morning after the incident on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Orkney Place in the town around 9:00pm. A 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A nearby car wash business in St Clair Street was also cordoned off last night as investigations got underway.

Police have launched an investigation

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Sunday, we were called to reports of a serious assault in the Orkney Place area of Kirkcaldy. Emergency services attended and a 28-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

