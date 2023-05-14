Kirkcaldy store shocked at theft of defibrillator which had already saved a life
A defibrillator used to save a life has been stolen from a Kirkcaldy store.
David’s Kitchen said the vital equipment was taken from outside their shop in Oriel Road.
The business posted on its Facebook page: “The fact the person in the video has stolen it is totally shocking! How anyone one can have such a low respect for a community is beyond us.“
The automated external defibrillator was stolen on Monday, May 1 between 10:30pm and 1:30pm.
The store added: “If you have any information on who this awful individual is please come forward and we will pass on the information. This is a life saving device that was purchased for the community and is there for all our local community.”
AEDs are used in addition to CPR to save the lives of those suffering cardiac arrest. Deploying a defibrillator within three to five minutes can produce survival rates as high as 50–70%.