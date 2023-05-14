David’s Kitchen said the vital equipment was taken from outside their shop in Oriel Road.

The business posted on its Facebook page: “The fact the person in the video has stolen it is totally shocking! How anyone one can have such a low respect for a community is beyond us.“

The automated external defibrillator was stolen on Monday, May 1 between 10:30pm and 1:30pm.

The defibrillator was stolen early this month

The store added: “If you have any information on who this awful individual is please come forward and we will pass on the information. This is a life saving device that was purchased for the community and is there for all our local community.”