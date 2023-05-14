News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Kirkcaldy store shocked at theft of defibrillator which had already saved a life

A defibrillator used to save a life has been stolen from a Kirkcaldy store.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th May 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th May 2023, 15:43 BST

David’s Kitchen said the vital equipment was taken from outside their shop in Oriel Road.

The business posted on its Facebook page: “The fact the person in the video has stolen it is totally shocking! How anyone one can have such a low respect for a community is beyond us.“

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The automated external defibrillator was stolen on Monday, May 1 between 10:30pm and 1:30pm.

The defibrillator was stolen early this monthThe defibrillator was stolen early this month
The defibrillator was stolen early this month
Most Popular

The store added: “If you have any information on who this awful individual is please come forward and we will pass on the information. This is a life saving device that was purchased for the community and is there for all our local community.”

AEDs are used in addition to CPR to save the lives of those suffering cardiac arrest. Deploying a defibrillator within three to five minutes can produce survival rates as high as 50–70%.