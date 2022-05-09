Kirkcaldy teenager admitted sexually assaulting schoolgirl as she slept

Jordan McRobbie, of Dean Road, appeared before Sheriff Lindsay Foulis at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McRobbie, 19, admitted that on April 14, 2021 at an address in the town, he sexually assaulted a girl by taking her hand, placing it on his private parts and using her hand to masturbate himself.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused had been staying overnight at the teenage girl’s home when the incident happened.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said the two parties were well known to each other but were not in a relationship: “At 11.00pm the accused and the complainer were within the upstairs bedroom together watching a film and afterwards they decided to go to sleep.

"The accused was on top of the covers and the complainer was under them – both were fully clothed.

"At 7.15am the next morning the complainer woke up to find the accused had a hold of her left hand and placed it on his erect penis and was using it to masturbate himself. She pulled her hand away but the accused tried to take her hand again.”

The teenage girl went to school but later texted her father to tell him what happened.

The Depute said the father then took the accused to the police station to hand himself in.

She added: “He told officers that he just fancied her and wanted her to like him. He said it was ‘a stupid mistake’.”