Kirkcaldy teenager made threats to kill police officers
A Kirkcaldy teenager who admitted making threats to kill police officers has had his sentence deferred until May.
The 17-year-old first offender, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Sheriff Francis Gill at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
The teenager admitted on December 18, 2021 at an address in Hendry’s Wynd, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly banging on a door and windows and making derogatory remarks.
He further admitted on the same date and in the same place he made threats to kill police officers.
The teenager’s defence lawyer said a report available talked about him in positive terms and that with support, things were now moving in the right direction for his client.
Sheriff Gill told the teenager: “It is completely unacceptable to speak to police in the manner that you did – they were just doing their job.”
Sentence was deferred until May 5.