Kirkcaldy town centre fire: three children charged by police

Three children have been charged in connection with a major fire in an empty shop in Kirkcaldy town centre.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 8:22am

The teenagers have been charged after the blaze at the former WHSmith shop sparked a major response from the emergency services on August 16.

The three are all aged 13, and a report has been sent to the Children’s Reporter.

The blaze saw more than a dozen firefighters race to the scene. High Street and the adjacent Hill Street - which was the focus of the emergency services efforts - were both closed off by police. An ambulance also attended the scene.

The fire scene from Hill Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The former WHSmith store has been empty since it closed in February 2021.