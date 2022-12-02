Kirkcaldy town centre fire: three children charged by police
Three children have been charged in connection with a major fire in an empty shop in Kirkcaldy town centre.
The teenagers have been charged after the blaze at the former WHSmith shop sparked a major response from the emergency services on August 16.
The three are all aged 13, and a report has been sent to the Children’s Reporter.
The blaze saw more than a dozen firefighters race to the scene. High Street and the adjacent Hill Street - which was the focus of the emergency services efforts - were both closed off by police. An ambulance also attended the scene.
The former WHSmith store has been empty since it closed in February 2021.