The teenagers have been charged after the blaze at the former WHSmith shop sparked a major response from the emergency services on August 16.

The three are all aged 13, and a report has been sent to the Children’s Reporter.

The blaze saw more than a dozen firefighters race to the scene. High Street and the adjacent Hill Street - which was the focus of the emergency services efforts - were both closed off by police. An ambulance also attended the scene.

The fire scene from Hill Street (Pic: Fife Free Press)