The haul recovered from the former DM Design premises in Whytescauseway on Friday also formed a part of a Scotland-wide pre-planned operation which netted plants with an estimated street value believed to be in excess of £1 million. It was one of several business and involved police from several forces.

In Glasgow, premises were targeted in the Woodlands, Gorbals, Kinning Park, Maryhill and Whiteinch areas of the city. An estimated £244,900 worth of cannabis plants were recovered along with a five-figure sum of cash from the address in Whiteinch.

In Paisley, cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £120,000 were seized along with drugs believed to be cocaine estimated worth of £8,000.

The former DM Design premises were raided in a Scotland wide operation

Officers in Dumfries executed a warrant at a property on the town’s High Street and recovered a significant quantity of cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £261,000.

Fife police targeted Whytecauseway, Kirkcaldy and recovered a substantial amount of cannabis plants. This haul is estimated to be worth in excess of £740, 000.

In total, eleven men, aged between 20 and 42 years, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recoveries. All were due to appear at their respective Sheriff Courts on Monday. Four men aged 20, 21, 27 and 39 years, were due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson, Police Scotland, co-ordinated the operation. He said: “This day of action was a culmination of months of planning by each of the pro-active teams and involved over 100 officers.