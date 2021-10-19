Kirkcaldy vaccination centre incident: Man caused 'disturbance' in altercation with NHS Fife worker

Police attended the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, when one man arrived and became involved in an altercation with staff at the centre on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Police were called to the former Marks and Spencer branch in the town centre.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife can confirm there was an incident at our vaccination venue on Kirkcaldy High Street on the afternoon of Wednesday 13th October involving a member of the public and one of our staff.

“The police attended and the member of staff was able to continue to work and finish their shift.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a man causing a disturbance at premises on Kirkcaldy High Street around 2.50pm.