Kirkcaldy woman admitted having a knife and stealing cosmetic products from town store

Teri Docherty was placed on a community payback order with supervision.
Docherty, of East March Street, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
The 34-year old admitted on May 23, 2021 at Smeaton Road, Kirkcaldy she had a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.
She further admitted on April 1, 2022 at Boots chemist, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline she stole a large quantity of cosmetic products.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the value of the products stolen was £625.63, and that they had been fully recovered.
The Depute said: “At 9.40pm, police on mobile patrol conducted a misuse of drugs search on the accused who was in a vehicle on the road at the scene. She was found to be in possession of a knife.”
Docherty’s defence lawyer said his client’s life had been blighted by drugs misuse.
He said: “It is still very much a live issue. She was in the car with this item but she describes it as just being in the car – there is no suggestion that she intended to do anything violent with it.”
He suggested one option for sentencing might be to place his client on a community payback order with supervision and drugs counselling.
Sheriff Anderson told Docherty having possession of a knife is a serious offence with a custodial sentence as an option, but he decided instead to impose a community payback order on her with supervision for 18 months and a review on August 11.