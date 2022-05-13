Kirkcaldy woman admitted having a knife and stealing cosmetic products from town store

Teri Docherty was placed on a community payback order with supervision.

Docherty, of East March Street, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The 34-year old admitted on May 23, 2021 at Smeaton Road, Kirkcaldy she had a knife without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She further admitted on April 1, 2022 at Boots chemist, Kingsgate Centre, Dunfermline she stole a large quantity of cosmetic products.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the value of the products stolen was £625.63, and that they had been fully recovered.

The Depute said: “At 9.40pm, police on mobile patrol conducted a misuse of drugs search on the accused who was in a vehicle on the road at the scene. She was found to be in possession of a knife.”

Docherty’s defence lawyer said his client’s life had been blighted by drugs misuse.

He said: “It is still very much a live issue. She was in the car with this item but she describes it as just being in the car – there is no suggestion that she intended to do anything violent with it.”

He suggested one option for sentencing might be to place his client on a community payback order with supervision and drugs counselling.