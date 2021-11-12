Kirkcaldy woman admitted stealing children's toys, electrical items and clothing from town supermarket
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted stealing children’s toys, electrical items and clothing from a town supermarket has had her sentence deferred until December 9.
Friday, 12th November 2021, 12:45 pm
Kelly Horne, of Alford Avenue, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane.
Horne, 32, admitted on March 26, 2021 at Asda Superstore, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy, she stole a quantity of children’s toys. She further admitted on April 5, 2021, at the same place, she stole electrical items and clothing. She committed both offences on bail.