Kirkcaldy woman admitted stealing quantity of beauty products and alcohol
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted stealing a quantity of beauty products and alcohol has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:13 pm
Denise King, of Cairn Street East, appeared before Sheriff Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
King, 34, admitted on October 5, 2020 at Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of beauty products. She further admitted on October 15, 2020 at Nisa, Normand Road, Dysart, she stole a quantity of alcohol.
Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence until February 25 and called for a criminal justice social work report.