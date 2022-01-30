Kirkcaldy woman admitted stealing quantity of beauty products and alcohol

A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted stealing a quantity of beauty products and alcohol has had her sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:13 pm

Denise King, of Cairn Street East, appeared before Sheriff Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

King, 34, admitted on October 5, 2020 at Boots, High Street, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of beauty products. She further admitted on October 15, 2020 at Nisa, Normand Road, Dysart, she stole a quantity of alcohol.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred sentence until February 25 and called for a criminal justice social work report.

