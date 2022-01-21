Kirkcaldy woman admitted stealing toys, electrical items, clothes and committing fraud

Kelly Horne, of Alford Avenue, appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Horne, 32, admitted on March 26, 2021 at Asda, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy she stole a quantity of children’s toys. She further admitted on April 5, 2021, in the same place, she stole electrical items and clothing.

Horne also admitted on February 20, 2019 at an address in Wilson Avenue, Kirkcaldy she stole an iPad, purse, bank cards and car keys.

She admitted on the same date at Shell Kirkcaldy in Hendry Road she presented someone else’s credit card to buy goods to the value of £25.70 and £112.12, by fraud.

Horne also pleaded guilty to intending to pervert the course of justice by pretending to police officers to be someone else on August 12, 2019.

She committed all offences on bail.

Horne will have her case continued until April 21.

