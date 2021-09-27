Leah Sim, of Laburnum Drive, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sim, 30, admitted on November 19, 2020 at Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a male police officer by punching him on the head and she admitted assaulting a female officer in the execution of her duty.

They were responding to a report of a woman in distress outside the Alpha Bar on Hayfield Road around 9:45pm. They found Sim sitting on the ground, not wearing any shoes.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said: “They tried to speak to the accused but she ran off towards the road.

"She was stopped, and officers tried to engage and obtain details from her, but she attempted to run off towards the road as traffic was passing.

"One of the officers grabbed her by the arm and she punched him with her left hand.

"Her elbow struck the other officer to the left side of her face. The accused was thereafter restrained by the officers and arrested, cautioned and charged.”

He said the male police constable sustained a burst lip and the other officer sustained a burst nose.

Sim’s defence lawyer said his client was a first offender and had drunk alcohol to excess on the night in question.

He said the officers had grabbed her as there was concern for her moving onto the roadway. He added that it was an isolated incident.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 21 and called for a progress report.

