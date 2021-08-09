Laura Tait, of Bethelfield Place, appeared before Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Tait, 29, admitted on July 3 this year on Nicol Street, Kirkcaldy she drove a car after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath was 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “There was an independent witness who was concerned by the manner in which the accused was driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Tait has been fined £500 and disqualified for 12 months after she admitted drink-driving.

"At 11:40pm hours two police officers spotted the vehicle being driven by the accused and stopped her.

"There was also a female passenger and young children in the car. One of the officers asked the accused if she had consumed alcohol and she said she had a few hours earlier.”The court was told Tait failed a roadside breath test and was taken to Kirkcaldy Police Station where she was then tested again, producing a lower reading of 61 microgrammes.

Tait’s defence lawyer said his client had made a ‘very serious error in judgement’

“She has only had her licence for two weeks but she thought because she had consumed alcohol a few hours before and had drunk water that she would be in a fit state to drive. She clearly wasn’t.”

He said Tait could pay a fine and that she would benefit from taking part in the Drink Drive Rehabilitation Course.

Sheriff Gilchrist fined her £500, reduced from £750 and disqualified Tait from driving for 12 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.