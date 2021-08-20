Amy Jackson, of Glamis Road, had her case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Jackson, 33, admitted that having been granted bail on the condition not to approach or contact a man or enter Denvale Gardens, Kennoway, she did on February 18, 2021 fail to comply as she entered Denvale Gardens and was in the company of the man she was not to contact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.