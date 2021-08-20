Kirkcaldy woman breached bail conditions by entering Fife address

A Kirkcaldy woman who breached bail conditions by contacting a man and entering an address in Kennoway has had her sentence deferred until September 14.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 20th August 2021, 11:44 am

Amy Jackson, of Glamis Road, had her case call at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Jackson, 33, admitted that having been granted bail on the condition not to approach or contact a man or enter Denvale Gardens, Kennoway, she did on February 18, 2021 fail to comply as she entered Denvale Gardens and was in the company of the man she was not to contact.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

