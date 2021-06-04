Kirsty Rosocki, of Links Street, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.

Rosocki, 32, admitted on November 15, 2020 at an address in Links Street, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a woman, lunged towards her and attempted to punch her while on bail.

She further admitted on the same date at Esplanade, Kirkcaldy she assaulted another woman and banged on the windows of her car, repeatedly punched her on the head and body, pulled her to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the head to her injury. She admitted committing the offence while on bail.

One of the offences took place on the Esplanade, Kirkcaldy.

Sheriff Williamson continued the case until June 10 to allow for the personal appearance of Rosocki in court.

