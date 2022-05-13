Alana Ramsay, of Larach Court, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ramsay, 24, admitted on April 14, 2022 at Larach Court she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that she shouted, swore, threw garden items, challenged others to a fight and threatened to cause damage to property.

She further admitted on the same day and in the same place, she wilfully or recklessly destroyed or damaged the property belonging to another by smashing the windows of two vehicles.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused is the neighbour of the witness whose vehicles were damaged in the second charge: “The witnesses and the accused have a shared garden at the rear of their properties.

"There is an ongoing issue due to this shared space, resulting in this incident.

"The witness owns two vehicles which were parked outside the property undamaged at 4.30pm.

"At this time the accused was seen by neighbours in the area throwing items near the witness’s car. The witness heard the accused shouting. The accused approached the witness, shouting and swearing and challenging the witness to fight.

"The accused began picking up items from the garden and threw them at the witness who contacted police.”

The Depute said the accused continued her ‘tirade of abuse’ and threatened to smash the windows of the witness’s car.

She continued: “The accused was shouting and swearing and when police arrived, they saw the damage to the car. They found the accused in an agitated state screaming uncontrollably. The damage to the two vehicles was £60 and £200.”

Ramsay’s defence lawyer said his client has no other matters outstanding.

He said: “She suffers from ADHD and has been getting support through the social work department. She is ashamed of her behaviour. This incident was a result of a build up of pressure on her and she just lost it.”

Sheriff Anderson told Ramsay: “Since you have been out of trouble for some time and getting support I am going to deal with this by way of a financial penalty.”