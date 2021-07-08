Kirkcaldy woman made threats of violence while in possession of a meat cleaver

A Kirkcaldy woman who made threats of violence while in possession of a meat cleaver has had her sentence deferred until September.

By A Court Reporter
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 4:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th July 2021, 5:01 pm

Diane Houston, of Harris Drive, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Houston, 52, admitted that on April 25, 2020 at an address in Harris Drive, Kirkcaldy she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by repeatedly shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and threatening a woman and her estranged partner.

She further admitted on the same date at her home address she repeatedly shouted, swore, uttered threats of violence towards a woman all while in possession of a meat cleaver.

Diane Houston appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Houston also admitted that on June 24 last year at her home address she behaved in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making threats of violence towards another woman.

Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 24 for Houston to be of good behaviour.

