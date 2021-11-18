The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kayleigh McFarlane, of Marion Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McFarlane, 21, admitted on September 4, 2021 at The Estuary Bar in Links Street, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a woman by punching her on the head.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused was involved in an altercation which resulted in the assault outside the pub.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 16.

