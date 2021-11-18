Kirkcaldy woman punched woman in altercation outside a pub in town
A Kirkcaldy offender who admitted assaulting a woman by punching her on the head outside a town bar has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:24 pm
Kayleigh McFarlane, of Marion Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McFarlane, 21, admitted on September 4, 2021 at The Estuary Bar in Links Street, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a woman by punching her on the head.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused was involved in an altercation which resulted in the assault outside the pub.
Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 16.