Kirkcaldy woman punched woman in altercation outside a pub in town

A Kirkcaldy offender who admitted assaulting a woman by punching her on the head outside a town bar has had her sentence deferred until next month.

By A Court Reporter
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:24 pm
The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Kayleigh McFarlane, of Marion Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McFarlane, 21, admitted on September 4, 2021 at The Estuary Bar in Links Street, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a woman by punching her on the head.

Read More

Read More
Leven rail link: Council in race against time to get new bridge plans in place

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused was involved in an altercation which resulted in the assault outside the pub.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 16.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V