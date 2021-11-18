Kirkcaldy woman stole cosmetics and food from town supermarket
A Kirkcaldy woman who admitted stealing cosmetic items and food from a town supermarket has had her sentence deferred until next month.
Pamela Rattray, of Lawson Street, was not in court when the case called before Sheriff Alistair Brown.
Rattray, 36, admitted on May 24, 2021 at Asda, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy she stole cosmetic items and food.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court the accused was observed on CCTV taking the items and walking out the store without paying for them.
He said the value of the items stolen was £33 and that they were recovered.
Rattray’s defence lawyer said his client has a drug problem and that she only has a vague recollection of the incident as she was under the influence at the time.
He said she has been engaging with addiction services and had been having support from social work which was helping her.
Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 16 and called for reports.