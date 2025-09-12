Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police investigate report of sex attack
Police have started an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.
Officers taped off a section of the woods at The Den on Dunnikier Way yesterday afternoon, and blocked paths at Middle Den.
The woods, opposite Kirkcaldy High School, were sealed off surround 3:00pm.
Few details have been made public, but a police spokesperson confirmed: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy. Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”