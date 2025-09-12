Kirkcaldy woodland sealed off as police investigate report of sex attack

Police have started an investigation into a report of a sexual assault in Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers taped off a section of the woods at The Den on Dunnikier Way yesterday afternoon, and blocked paths at Middle Den.

The woods, opposite Kirkcaldy High School, were sealed off surround 3:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Few details have been made public, but a police spokesperson confirmed: “Around 2.55pm on Thursday, we received a report of a sexual assault in the area of Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy. Inquiries are at an early stage, and officers remain in the area.”