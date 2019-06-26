Knife man made threats to stab staff in Kirkcaldy shop

Threats were made to stab shop staff in Kirkcaldy by a man later found to be in possession of a knife.

David Berry then threatened police when arrested at another store and when taken to court in Kirkcaldy he told the prosecutor he would find out where he lived and have him stabbed.

Berry (26) currently a prisoner in Inverness, was in calmer mood when he appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on March 21 at the Co-op store, Dunearn Drive, Kirkcaldy, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by threatening to stab staff and kicked a door.

He also admitted that on March 27 at Asda, Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy, he repeatedly shouted, swore, made threats of violence to police officers and that he was unlawfully in possession of a knife.

Berry further admitted that on March 28 at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he shouted, swore, made offensive remarks and made threats of violence towards Alistair McDermid, the procurator fiscal depute, by threatening to find out his home address and stab him.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner that Berry was seen acting suspiciously at the Co-op store and was asked to leave.

He told staff he had a needle in his pocket and would stab them with it before kicking the shop door and leaving.

When police went to the Asda store to execute an arrest warrant on Berry he responded by making threats such as “I’ll kill you”, “I’ll shoot you” and “I’ll smash your face in”.

When he was taken to the ground and searched, a knife was found in his pocket.

Berry continued to make threats in court the next day and told the depute fiscal: “I’ll have you taken from your house and have you stabbed.”

He also said to the sheriff: “Who do you think you are?”

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said: “He has a long history of struggling with drugs and alcohol. He’s very apologetic for his behaviour. He reacted in an appalling way.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Berry will be sentenced on July 19. He is currently in jail for other offences.