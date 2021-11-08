Knife man robs Cardenden store as staff left shaken up

The incident happened on Main Street.

At around 6pm on Thursday, a man entered a convenience store, on Main Street Cardenden, in possession of knife which he then presented to staff. He has then made off with cash and cigarettes.

He is described as being white, aged 20 to 30, of medium build and with a local accent. He was wearing a black hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and black trainers.

DC Davie Lafferty of Dunfermline CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident but staff are understandably very shaken up by the events.

“Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at this time and seen someone fitting this description.

"We would also request passing motorists to check any dash-cam footage they may hold which may have captured the suspect in the area.”