Knife man stormed house and demanded ex come with him

A man broke into a Kirkcaldy flat, armed with two knives, then carried out a violent attack.

The victim was repeatedly punched by Kamil Dzienniak in the flat in Kidd Street.

Dzienniak was brandishing knives at the victim and then threatened to kill himself if his former partner did not leave the flat with him and re-start their relationship.

Dzienniak (27) formerly of Strathmiglo and currently living in Lyneburn Crescent, Dunfermline, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court with an interpreter.

He admitted that on February 17 he broke into a flat at Kidd Street, Kirkcaldy and assaulted Teodor Juszczyk by repeatedly punching him on the head to his injury and brandished two knives at him.

He also admitted that he shouted, swore, made threats of violence and threatened to kill himself if Paula Dzienniak, his former partner, did not leave the property with him and re-engage in a relationship with him.

Sheriff Craig McSherry called for reports and Dzienniak will be sentenced on October 16.