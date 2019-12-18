Knife thug threatened to kill ex and ‘burn the body’

A violent thug attacked two strangers after being challenged about going into their gardens.

Fergus Muldoon was drinking and was accompanied by others when he began causing trouble in Glenrothes.

He later abused his ex-partner, threatened to put intimate photos of her on the internet and when arrested told police he would “slit her throat” and “burn the body”.

Muldoon (22) currently a prisoner at Perth, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court and admitted a series of offences.

On July 13, at Dornoch Place, Glenrothes, whilst acting with another, assaulted James Brown by brandishing a knife at him and kicking him on the body.

In the same incident, he assaulted Neil Sharp by throwing drinks can at him and brandishing a knife at him.

He was unlawfully in possession of a knife.

He also admitted that between September 6, and 9, in Glenrothes, he engaged in a course of conduct which was abuse towards his ex-partner Gillian McCaig, repeatedly attended at her home uninvited, forced entry to her home and threatened to publish intimate photos of her online.

On September 16, at Postgate, Glenrothes, he was unlawfully in possession of a knife.

He further admitted that on that date, at Kirkcaldy police station he made threats of violence about Gillian McCaig, threatened to kill her, slit her throat, set her on fire and video it.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said that the two men attacked in Dornoch Place had confronted Muldoon after they saw him and others in their gardens.

A beer can had been thrown at the window of a couple’s home at around 9.30pm.

During the incident, Muldoon pulled out a knife. He said to one of the men: “I’m going to stab you, say sorry.”

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Muldoon will remain in custody until sentencing on January 22.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress