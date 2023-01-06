News you can trust since 1871
Laptops and Chrome Books worth £2500 stolen from Kirkcaldy primary school

Laptops and Chrome books have been stolen in a sickening theft at a Kirkcaldy primary school.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 5:34pm

The equipment was taken in a break-in at Pathhead Primary on Thursday night.

Thieves stole two teachers’ laptops and five Chromebooks meant for pupils worth around a total of £2500.

The break-in, which happened around 8:00pm, has sparked a police investigation.

The raid happened at Pathhead Primary School
Parents were notified of the break-in by the school, based in West Cairns Street, the following morning.

SNP Councillors Rod Cavanagh and Nicola Patrick, who represent the Kirkcaldy East ward where Pathhead Primary sits, said in a joint statement: “This is a despicable crime depriving pupils and the school of much needed IT equipment which has been funded directly from the pupil equity fund.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.20am on Friday to a report of a housebreaking in the Cairns Street West area of Kirkcaldy that happened overnight.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”